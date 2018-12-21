Uncategorized

Delores Ann Brackett, Kingston

Delores Ann Brackett, age 75, of Kingston passed away Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at her home with her loving husband & family by her side. She was born August 24, 1943 in Knoxville and was a member of Liberty Baptist Church. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved her family very much. She also enjoyed watching the deer and hummingbirds at her home. She was an avid shopper of the Home Shopping Network but her main joy was time spent with her children and grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, Rufus Edward Ramsey and Ludell Long Ramsey; daughter, Mary Wilkins; grandson, Billy Kagley; sisters, Gail Craig, Sue Hatmaker; brother, Don Ramsey.

SURVIVORS

Loving Husband of 44 years

Wiley Brackett of Kingston

Daughters

Paula Hall & husband, Eric of New York

Amy Mullins & husband, John of Kingston

Rachel Brown & husband, Keith of Kingston

Sons

Wiley Brackett, II & wife, Ashlee of Spring City

David Brackett & wife, Felicia of Kingston

16 Grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren

Brothers

Richard Ramsey & wife, Charlene

Robert Ramsey & wife, Sue

Mike Ramsey & wife, Peggy

Charlie Ramsey & wife, Ada…all of Knoxville

Sisters

Kay Tolliver & husband, Lonnie of Kingston

Marsha Martin of Minnesota

A host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends

The family will receive friends 2:00 – 3:00 pm, Saturday, December 22, 2018 at Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston with Celebration of Life to follow at 3:00 pm, in the chapel with Pastor Randy Griffis officiating. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

