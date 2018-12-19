Uncategorized

Dortha Vivian (Dee Vee) Ownby Gardner,

Dortha Vivian (Dee Vee) Ownby Gardner, age 90, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 18. More than anything in her life, Dee Vee loved her family and friends. From sharing tales of growing up in Cocke County, to remembering those she worked with at the hosiery mill, to enjoying the lives of her two children, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, she lived life to the fullest. She made many friends over the years at Burlington Industries/Kaiser Roth who didn’t forget her kindness and asked about her until her death. She liked playing cards, sharing coffee with friends at the end of long workdays and cooking up great meals in a magical way. She faithfully attended the Harriman United Methodist Church until her move to Kingston.

Brookdale Kingston has been her home for the past several years where she received excellent care and an abundance of love from staff.

Preceded in death by parents:

Cecil and Grace Ownby

Husband:

James O. (Tom) Gardner

Survived by children:

Mona Wright (Danny)

Dirk Gardner (Sydney Beard)

Grandchildren:

Roady (Eddi) Goldston

Pace (Ann) Goldston

Isaac (Cherry) Gardner

Lauren Gardner (Randy Safewright)

Great-grandchildren:

Ryne and Alyssa Goldston

Tucker and Aleena Goldston

Nevaeh Gardner

Special friends: Raganne Wright, Kage, Daylee and Olive Edwards

In addition to immediate family, Dee Vee will be missed by many loving cousins.

Family and friends are invited to attend receiving of friends at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, on Thursday, December 20, 2018, from 4 to 6 p.m. Burial will be in Roane Memorial Gardens on Friday, December 21, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Alzheimer’s Tennessee (alztennessee.org) or the Harriman United Methodist Church. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Gardner Family.

