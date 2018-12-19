BBBTV12

Carolyn Seiber Dacko, Houston, TX

Carolyn Seiber Dacko, Houston, TX

Carolyn Seiber Dacko, age 61, of Houston, Texas, passed away on Friday, December 14, 2018 at Cypress Fairbanks Medical Center, Houston, Texas.  Carolyn was born on December 19, 1956 in Lafollette, TN to the late Jessie and Edith Phillips Seiber.  She was of the Baptist faith. She loved reading, playing games and spending time with family and friends. In addition to her parents, Carolyn is preceded in death by her Son: Rickey Christopher Dacko, Brothers: Charlie and Ed Seiber, Sister: Bobbie Braden

Survivors:

Husband                   Rickey Dacko                            Houston, TX

Daughter                  Jessica Dacko                           Houston, TX

Son                          Michael Dacko & JuliaAnne        Houston, TX

Grandchild                Gabriel Dacko                           Houston, TX

Brothers                   Bob Seiber                                Lake City, TN

                                Clyde Seiber                             Lake City, TN

                                Lyndon Seiber & Charlene         Lake City, TN

Sisters                      Helen Lane                               Lake City, TN

                                Dessie Oliveria                          Lake City, TN

Many other family members and friends that mourn her passing

Visitation: 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Thursday, December 20, 2018 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Thursday, December 20, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Archie Seiber and Rev. Tom Byrge officiating.

Internment: 11:00 AM, Friday, December 21, 2018 at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City, TN

The family and friends will meet at 10:15AM to go in funeral possession from Hatmaker Funeral home.

