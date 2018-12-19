Uncategorized

Carolyn Seiber Dacko, Houston, TX

Carolyn Seiber Dacko, age 61, of Houston, Texas, passed away on Friday, December 14, 2018 at Cypress Fairbanks Medical Center, Houston, Texas. Carolyn was born on December 19, 1956 in Lafollette, TN to the late Jessie and Edith Phillips Seiber. She was of the Baptist faith. She loved reading, playing games and spending time with family and friends. In addition to her parents, Carolyn is preceded in death by her Son: Rickey Christopher Dacko, Brothers: Charlie and Ed Seiber, Sister: Bobbie Braden

Survivors:

Husband Rickey Dacko Houston, TX

Daughter Jessica Dacko Houston, TX

Son Michael Dacko & JuliaAnne Houston, TX

Grandchild Gabriel Dacko Houston, TX

Brothers Bob Seiber Lake City, TN

Clyde Seiber Lake City, TN

Lyndon Seiber & Charlene Lake City, TN

Sisters Helen Lane Lake City, TN

Dessie Oliveria Lake City, TN

Many other family members and friends that mourn her passing

Visitation: 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Thursday, December 20, 2018 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Thursday, December 20, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Archie Seiber and Rev. Tom Byrge officiating.

Internment: 11:00 AM, Friday, December 21, 2018 at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City, TN

The family and friends will meet at 10:15AM to go in funeral possession from Hatmaker Funeral home.

