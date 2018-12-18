Arrest made in Tobacco Store Robbery

Featured

Rockwood police have now made an arrest into a robbery which occurred last Friday evening around 8 PM at the Cigarettes for Less tobacco store on North Gateway Avenue, according to police chief Bill Stinett. Benjamin Alex Robinson, 43 was arrested Monday afternoon and charged in the robbery. The store clerk told investigators from Rockwood Police Department, last Friday following the incident, someone entered the store assaulted him and took money from the cash register and fled on foot. The store clerk was not injured enough to have to go to the hospital and was able to call police following the alleged assault and robbery. The43-year-old Morgan County resident, Benjamin Alex Robinson, was charged with Robbery, Assault (Simple), and Theft of Property Not from Building up to $1,000, and remains jailed as of late today at The Roane County detention facility.

