Leslie Ann Pass Gardner, Oak Ridge

Mrs. Leslie Ann Pass Gardner, age 61, a resident of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, formerly of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Sunday, December 16, 2018 at the Methodist Medical Center, Oak Ridge, Tennessee. She was born November 22, 1957 in Rockwood, Tennessee. Leslie was a retired Cosmetologist and was the former Owner and Operator of Classy Cuts in Kingston for many years. She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Abston; mother, Mary Jo Thurman; an infant grandson; brothers, William Abston and David Abston; and grandparents, Clifford and Reba Pass.

Survivors include:

Daughter: Nicki Bowman Adcock of Maryville, TN

Son-in-law: Cory Adcock of Oliver Springs, TN

Grandchildren: Kristin Roddy, Riley Roddy, and Aaron Adcock

Brother: Bobby McArthur of Rockwood, TN

Sisters: Robin Jones & husband, Jimmy of Spring City, TN

Annette Abston Dupuy of Bradenton, FL

Judy Abston of Bradenton, FL

And several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, December 28, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Friday, December 28, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Rev. Charles Kelley officiating. Memorial contributions may be made C/O Evans Mortuary for funeral expenses. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood is serving the family of Mrs. Leslie Ann Pass Gardner.

