William Howard Henegar Sr, Clinton

Major William Howard Henegar Sr. (USA Ret), age 88, of Clinton, Tennessee went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 17, 2018. Howard was born on November 3, 1930 in the Valley View community of Campbell County to William Wheeler Henegar and Maggie Bowman Henegar. At age 17, Howard enlisted in the United States Army where he served for over 21 years. While in the Army, he served in Korea, Japan, Germany, Norway, Alaska, and various stateside tours.

In 1952, he was assigned to East Tennessee State University where he worked with the team that founded the ROTC Program there. Howard graduated from Officer’s Candidate School in Ft. Sill Oklahoma in 1956. He was in the 1963 Career Officers class at Ft. Benjamin Harrison in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was assigned to the U.S. Embassy in Oslo, Norway in 1965 where he had Diplomatic Privilege.

After his retirement as a Major in 1968, Howard settled with his family in Clinton, where he owned and operated the Western Auto Store for 16 years. After selling the Western Auto, he owned several other businesses in Clinton and Oak Ridge, TN. He was on the Bank of Oak Ridge Board of Directors from 1975 until the acquisition of the bank.

Howard was an active member of his community serving on the Clinton City Board of Aldermen, Chairman of the Anderson County Board of Education, on the Anderson County Democratic Executive Committee. He was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church since 1969, serving on several committees.

Howard served as President of the Clinton Chamber of Commerce and President of the Clinton Lions Club for two years. He was also a member of Clinton and Oak Ridge Rotary Clubs, and the Reserve Officers Association from 1968 – 2018.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Vera Jo Higdon Henegar, their three children and their spouses: Marilyn Anne Henegar Giles (Smitty) of Knoxville, Deborah Henegar Smith (Scott) of San Francisco, and William H. Henegar, Jr. (Sheri) of Oak Ridge, his five grandchildren: Kelly Anne (Giles) Reed, Charles Smith Giles, Jr., Mahlon A. (Terry) Smith, Jodie Elizabeth Giles Desmond (Ryan) and Jordan Elizabeth Henegar, and three great grandchildren, his sister, Anna Mae Lane of Clinton, and many more extended family members.

The family would like to thank the staff at Ben Atchley State Veterans Home for their loving care of Howard during his last days.

Receiving of friends will be held at Memorial United Methodist Church in Clinton Friday, December 21 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM with services to follow, Rev. Donna Hester and Rev. Don Thomas officiating. The Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in LaFollette on Saturday, December 22 at 10:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Scholarship Fund of Memorial United Methodist Church. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

