Melissa Kay “Missy” Brooks, Harriman

Mrs. Melissa Kay “Missy” Brooks, age 46 of Harriman, went to be with the Lord Sunday December 16, 2018 at Roane Medical Center.

She was preceded in death by her sister: Lynna Hudson.

Her grandparents: Mylo and Edna Barry, and Pearly and Dewey Pressley.

Her nephew: Eric Pressley and several aunts and uncles.

She is survived by parents: Robert and Nina Pressley.

Her daughter: Shawna Brooks.

Two sons: Mylo Pressley and C.J. King.

Two grandsons: Aiden McQueen and Anthony Woods.

Two brothers and sisters-in-law: Bobby and Margie Pressley, and James and Angie Pressley.

One niece: Christina Pressley.

And three nephews: Teddy, Bubba, Aaron and Robby.

The family will receive friends Thursday December 1420, 2018 at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman honored to be serving the Brooks family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

