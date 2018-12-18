Featured

Friday Accident Damages Utility Pole

Posted on by in Featured, News with

We now know who was involved in a wreck last week where a traffic accident in Clinton last Friday afternoon damaged a Clinton Utilities Board power pole. Clinton Police was called to Eagle Bend Road near Franklin Place Friday afternoon a little after 1:15 pm on a report of a single-vehicle accident.

Investigators determined that 32-year-old Robert Shirk of Knoxville had been headed northwest on Eagle Bend when he failed to properly negotiate a right-hand curve and ran off the left side of the roadway. His Chrysler minivan struck and destroyed one of the guy wires for a CUB utility pole before coming to rest at the bottom of a dirt embankment.

The vehicle suffered disabling front end damage and was towed from the scene. Shirk, who was not cited, was taken to Tennova North Medical Center for treatment of what was believed to be a minor injury to his left arm.No other vehicles were involved and CUB made repairs to the damaged wire.

Tagged accident, EMS