Uncategorized

Joan Viles Gunn, Lake City

Posted on by in Uncategorized with

Joan Viles Gunn, age 89 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, December 16, 2018 at the Morning Pointe of Clinton, TN. She was born on September 24, 1929 in Lake City, TN to the late Virgil and Opal Moore Viles. Joan was a lifelong member of the Clear Branch Baptist Church. She worked at Magnet Mills in Clinton, TN and was member of the Eastern Star. Joan is preceded in death by her husband, Anthony “Jake” Gunn, daughter, Sharon Roddy, brothers, Larry, Ray, Dallas and Mack Viles, sister, Patsy Ruth Viles.

Survivors

Daughter Toni Rozelle & husband, David Knoxville

Son-in-law Bobby Roddy Maryville

Grandchildren Jennifer Antonio Clarksville, TN

Gregg Roddy Clarksville, TN

Holly Pierce Nolensville, TN

Scott Rozzelle Spring Field, VA

Great Grandchildren Olivia, Jada, Alex, Alexa, Landon, Ava & Claire

Several nieces, nephews and other special relatives and friends.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Morning Pointe of Clinton for all their care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the:

Clear Branch Baptist Church

P.O. Box 490 – Lake City, TN 37769

Visitation: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Wednesday, December 19, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Randy Norton officiating.

Family and friends will meet at 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 20, 2018 at the Leach Cemetery in Lake City for Joan’s interment.

You may also view Joan’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

