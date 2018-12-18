Community

City Announces Holiday Closures and Schedule Changes

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (December 17, 2018) – All City of Oak R idge administrative offices will be closed on Monday, December 24, andTuesday , December 25, 2018, in observance of Christmas. Additional closures andadjustments to City services and facilities are listed below:

Household Trash and Recycling Collection: Pick-ups will run on a one-day delay during Christmas week Waste Connections Convenience Center: Closing at 3pm on December 24, closed all day December 25 Civic Center (including indoor pool and Senior Center): Closed December 21-26* & January 1 Oak Ridge Public Library: Closed December 24-25 & Jan. 1, Closing at 6pm on Dec. 31 Scarboro Community Center: Closed December 24-25 & January 1 Centennial Golf Course: Closed December 24-25

*The extended closure of the Civic Center (12/21-12/26) is due to gym floor refinishing.

As a reminder, City of Oak Ridge offices will also be closed on Tuesday, January 1, 2019, for New Year’s Day. There will be no change to trash pick-up or Convenience Center hours for New Year’s.

Additionally, the indoor pool at the Civic Center will be closed on Thursday, December 20, for maintenance. Please contact the Recreation and Parks Department at (865) 425-3450 for more information on holiday schedules at public facilities like the Civic Center.

For questions about trash and recycling schedule adjustments, contact Waste Connections of Tennessee at (865) 482-3656 or visit www.WasteConnectionsTN.com. Table

