Featured

911 hang-up leads to arrest

Posted on by in Featured, News with

Michael Joe Manis

Clinton Police responding to a 911 hang-up call arrested one man on assault and burglary charges on Wednesday night. Officer Austin Powell responded to an apartment on Park Avenue in Clinton at around 9:45 pm Wednesday and made contact with the victim, who told him that she had opened the door after a knock believing that her mother and sister-in-law had arrived as scheduled, but instead, was confronted by her ex, Michael Manis, who allegedly forced his way into the apartment and assaulted her.

The victim told police that he had dragged her into her bedroom, choked her and slammed her head against the window sill, allegedly angry that she had broken up with him.

Officer Powell noted marks around the woman’s throat and blood on her shirt, and photos were taken of her injuries and written statements obtained. Officer Powell caught up to Manis at an apartment on Medaris Street, where the man denied any knowledge of the incident. Powell reported that Manis was in possession of the victim’s phone and a check through dispatch revealed he had a no-trespassing order issued against him for the Medaris Street apartment where he was found.

Manis was charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated domestic assault, simple assault, theft, and criminal trespassing and taken to the AndersonCounty Jail. He was also charged with a probation violation and is being held on a total of $100,000 bond.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged Clinton Police Department, Michael Joe Manis