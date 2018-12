Community

All campuses of Roane State Community College will be closed for the holiday break on Tuesday, December 18th, and reopen on Wednesday, January 2nd. Classes for the spring semester will begin on Monday, January 14th. In the meantime, the school’s registration and other “self-service” options are available through the Roane State website at http://www.roanestate.edu/

