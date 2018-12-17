Uncategorized
Teresa Jenkins Craig, Rockwood
Teresa Jenkins Craig, age 58 of Rockwood passed away on Thursday, December 13, 2018 at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman. Teresa was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, Spring City, Tennessee and worked as a Clerk for Cash Saver.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Barbara Jean Jenkins; husband, Wayne Craig; several aunts and uncles. Survivors include: Daughter: Codi Craig Allen (Zachary) of Port St. Lucie, FL Special Friend: Alex Klopfenstein of Rockwood, Tennessee
The family will receive friends at Evans Mortuary on Sunday, December 16, 2018 from 12:00-2:00pm. Funeral Services will follow from the Chapel at 2:00pm with Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Interment and Burial will follow in Glen Alice Cemetery, Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Teresa Jenkins Craig.