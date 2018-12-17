Uncategorized

Michael Alan Wallace, Oak Ridge

Michael Alan Wallace, age 61 of Oak Ridge, passed away peacefully at his home after a brief battle with cancer on Thursday, December 13, 2018. He was born March 8, 1957 in Oak Ridge and was a professional painter up until the time of his death. Mike attended Oak Ridge High School.

He had a loving and generous nature and was loved by all who knew him. He enjoyed fishing in his spare time and was an avid motorcyclist. If you were friends with Mike, you had a true, loyal friend. He loved his motorcycles and riding with his buddies, and he loved hanging with family and friends. Before his death, Mike professed his faith in Jesus Christ, his Lord and Savior. Mike was preceded in death by his father, Fred T. Wallace; paternal grandparents, Fred I. Wallace and Gertie McPeters Wallace; maternal grandparents, Frank A. Gragg and Jessie Childress Gragg.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 25 years, Cathy Wallace; mother Sybil Wallace (Oak Ridge); daughter, Juanita Day Moore (Knoxville); son, Michael Alan Wallace II (Oak Ridge); sisters, Linda C. Wallace (Harriman) and Jan Wallace Durr (Clinton); nieces, April Parker (Clinton), Misty Chitwood (Oak Ridge),Beth Shanks (Gloucester, VA); nephew, Joshua Seals (Oak Ridge); several aunts and uncles, a host of cousins, and two grandchildren. Billy and Rorrye Byrge and Mark Sipe (Maryville) were dear to Mike’s heart.

The family wishes to express their deep appreciation and gratitude to the staff at Amedisys Hospice and especially to Jackson Funeral Services for their quick response and exceptional professionalism and care during their time of sudden need.

A Memorial service will be held at 12:00pm on Friday, December 21, 2018 at Woodland Park Baptist Church, 228 Manhattan Ave., Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Friends and family are welcome.

