Rockwood Police Investigating Robbery of Tobacco Store

Posted on by in Featured, News with

Rockwood police investigators are looking into a robbery which occurred Friday evening around 8 PM at the Cigarettes for Less tobacco store on N.Gateway Ave. According to police Chief Bill Stinett, the clerk working there told him someone entered the store assaulted him and took money from the cash register and fled on foot. The store clerk was not injured enough to have to go to the hospital and was able to call police following the alleged assault and robbery. According to Chief Stinett, there was no sign a weapon was used. The investigation is ongoing andaccording to the Chief, a suspect is being sought for and an arrest is probable.

