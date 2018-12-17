BBBTV12

Home / Featured / Rockwood Police Investigating Robbery of Tobacco Store

Featured

Rockwood Police Investigating Robbery of Tobacco Store

Posted on by in Featured, News with 0 Comments

Rockwood police investigators are looking into a robbery which occurred Friday evening around 8 PM at the Cigarettes for Less tobacco store on N.Gateway Ave.  According to police Chief Bill Stinett, the clerk working there told him someone entered the store assaulted him and took money from the cash register and fled on foot. The store clerk was not injured enough to have to go to the hospital and was able to call police following the alleged assault and robbery.  According to Chief Stinett, there was no sign a weapon was used. The investigation is ongoing andaccording to the Chief, a suspect is being sought for and an arrest is probable.

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

[recaptcha]

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: