Uncategorized

Franklin Patterson, Deer Lodge

Posted on by in Uncategorized with

Franklin Patterson, a resident of Deer Lodge, passed away on Sunday, December 16, 2018. Franklin was born on October 9, 1970 and loved to sing, fish and was a talented woodworker.

He was proceeded in death by his father, Fred Patterson and brother, Michael King Patterson.

Survivors include his wife, Brenda Patterson; mother, Charlene Patterson; children, Ava, Khloie, Gavin and Braelle; brother, Robert Patterson; sister, Robin Byrge; by nephews, Brad Byrge and Zachery Hoskins and by other nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Also by a special uncle and father figure Tommy Patterson.

The family will receive friends, Thursday, December 20, 2018 between the hours of 5-7pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 7 pm. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Patterson family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

