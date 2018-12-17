Uncategorized

Franklin D. Mee, Harriman

Posted on by in Uncategorized with

Franklin D. Mee, age 85, of Harriman, passed away on Friday, December 14, 2018, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. He was an active member of First Christian Church in Harriman where he was a deacon for 32 years, also making sure all of those grandchildren knew what church is about. He worked for the state of Tennessee for 37 years for the Department of Human Services where he was the Anderson County Director for 17 years then the Director of Roane County/Morgan County for 14 years. He served 28 years on Harriman City School Board and 8 years on the Roane County School Board. He also served on the Michael Dunn and Daniel Arthur Rehabilitation boards and Roane County Rescue Squad board for over 20 plus years.

Frank was a great influence and asset to this community. He proudly supported his Harriman Blue Devils regularly attending football games, basketball games and band events.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Bobbie Ruth Mee; parents, Lon and Lucy Mee; and brothers, L.D. Mee and J.W. Mee.

Frank is survived by his beloved children and spouses Karie, Kevin (Michelle), Kenyon (Buffy) and Kellen (Tammy), his treasured grandchildren Joshua, Kayla, Samantha, Michael, Madison, Ashley (Allen), Laci (Reid), Lindsey, Bricen and Allie and his treasured great-grandchildren Savannah, Karter, Shylah, Raelynn, Xavier, Avianna, Jaylah, and Kade; his sisters, Jeanette Powell, Pernia Martin, and Virginia Easter, along with other nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.

Friends and Family are invited to attend receiving friends at First Christian Church in Harriman on Monday, December 17, 2018, from 5-7 p.m. Funeral services will immediately follow with Josh Head officiating. Burial will be in Roane Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, December 18, 2018, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to First Christian Church in Harriman or the Roane County Rescue Squad. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Mee Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

