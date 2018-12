Uncategorized

ROCKWOOD WOMAN STRUCK BY VEHICLE

Rockwood Fire Department, police and EMS were all sent to Rockwood Walmart around 3:00 PM today (12/14/18) where a 56-year-old female was allegedly struck by a vehicle.

It was reported that she had non-life threatening injuries and did not need to be transported to a hospital. More information on this as we receive it.

