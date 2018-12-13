Uncategorized

Martha Kathleen Martin Galyon,

Mrs. Martha Kathleen Martin Galyon, 95 died peacefully at Palmetto Health Baptist, Columbia, SC on December 11, 2018. Mrs. Galyon was born June 21, 1923. She graduated from Harriman High School and worked for Eastman Kodak and Roane Hosiery. Mrs. Galyon loved to spend time with her family and her church. In her free time, she was an avid reader. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Paul Galyon; parents, E.W. and Manila Rose Martin; sisters, Helen Hackney, Nellie Moore, and Mary Moody.

Survivors include:

Daughter: Elaine Bowling (Jim)

3 Grandchildren: Jim Marsh (Amy), Jon Marsh (Jenni) and Jay Bowling

5 Great Grandchildren

The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 15, 2018 from 11:00am-12:00pm at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral Services will follow at 12:00pm from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. Interment and Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Martha Kathleen Martin Galyon. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to the Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515 Northampton, Massachusetts, 01061-0515 or to the South Harriman Baptist Church Building Fund.

