George Douglas Oody, Harriman

George Douglas Oody, age 82, of Harriman, passed away at his home on Wednesday, December 12, 2018. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and a member of Riverside Baptist Church. George is preceded in death by his parents, George and Alva Oody; brother, Glen Oody; and granddaughter, Misty Brooke Oody.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Oody; sons and daughters-in-law, Barry and Sherry Oody, and Keith and Tracy Oody; sisters, Patsy Forrester and Janice Webster (Donnie); brother, Arthur Lee Oody (Joby); grandchildren, Marie Miles (Brent), Jay Oody (Christa), Andrew Oody, and Katie Oody; and eight great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 15, 2018, 5-7 p.m., at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. Interment will be Sunday, December 16, 2018, at 2 p.m., in Roane Memorial Gardens; family and friends will meet at the funeral home on Sunday at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Riverside Baptist Church. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Oody Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

