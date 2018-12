Featured

Chicken truck crashes in Oak Ridge

Posted on by in Featured, News with



Photo by John Huotari/Oak Ridge Today

A tractor-trailer carrying about 6,500 chickens overturned on South Illinois Avenue in Oak Ridge on Monday night.

According to an Oak Ridge Police Department press release, several of the holding pens broke free from the truck and an unknown number of chickens were lost, although it does not specify if the “lost” birds had perished or escaped..

