City of Kingston opts to begin lawsuit against Jacobs Engineering in Ash Spill Sick Workers Case

Kingston City Council members voted last night to join the Roane County Commission in a lawsuit against Jacobs Engineering for damages from the cleanup of the TVA Kingston Steam Plant ash spill almost 10 years ago. The council met in executive session with their attorney, Sandy McPherson, for nearly 35 minutes last night during the council meeting. Jacobs Engineering was awarded the contract from TVA to clean up the site after the massive ash spill on December 22, 2008. Recently a federal judge ruled in favor of former workers who are seeking compensation from health-related issues from the clean up of the ash. No word yet if Harriman, Rockwood or Oliver Springs will in the lawsuit.

