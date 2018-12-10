Uncategorized

John Raymond Duff Jr, Philadelphia

John Raymond Duff, Jr., age 74, of Philadelphia, passed away Thursday, December 6, 2018 at Parkwest Medical Center. He was born November 11, 1944 in Springfield, Illinois. After high school he joined the United States Navy and served his country proudly during Peace Times. After moving to Roane County, he went to work at the K-25 Nuclear Plant as a maintenance mechanic, transferring to the Y-12 Nuclear Plant after the closing of the K-25 plant. John loved playing card games with his family and treasured each minute spent with his family. Preceded in death by his parents, John Raymond Duff, Sr., and Alma Follis Duff; brother, Charles Duff; sister, Margaret Bell.

SURVIVORS

Loving wife of 55 years Linda S. Duff of Philadelphia

Daughters Deneen Duff Heuer of Clarksville

Bridget Duff of Philadelphia

Grandchildren Codi & Stefen Mitchell, Steffi Heuer, Breeharva Duff

Great-grandchildren Kara Mitchell and Sammie Mitchell

Brother James Duff of Springfield, IL

Sisters Mary Neal of Virden, IL

Betty Behl of Springfield, IL

Brothers/Sisters-in-law Becky Duff of Philadelphia

Jack & Billie Snn Knox of Niota

Joe & Fay Knox of Niota

Carolene Weaver of Kingston

Eva & Steve Williams of Texas

Kathy Peterson of Georgia

Ralph J. Knox of Georgia

A host of nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends

The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 3:00 pm, Saturday, December 15, 2018 at Paint Rock Baptist Church in Philadelphia with Celebration of Life following at 3:00 pm, with Pastor Keith (Preach) Kyle officiating. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations to Paint Rock Baptist Church, 1510Loudon Highway, Philadelphia, TN 37846. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

