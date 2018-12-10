Uncategorized

Scott Adkins, Oliver Springs

Scott Adkins, born January 4, 1974, passed away on Friday, December 7, 2018.

Scott enjoyed working as a machinist and building wood work projects. He loves his music- both listening and playing drums and base guitar. He loved going to the beach, fishing, riding on side by sides and 4wheelers. He enjoyed the company of family and friends and enjoyed playing with his nieces and nephews who were the loves of his life. Affectionately known as “Uncle Tot” or “Uncle Scotty.” He loved his special Sunday visits with his brother, Randy. He was well liked by all he met.

He was preceded in death by loving parents, Evaleen Seiber Adkins and Sterling “Short” Adkins; grandparents, Miley and Andy Seiber, Lily and Clint Adkins.

Survivors include his brothers, Randy (Francess) Adkins, Mike (Danielle) Adkins; sisters, Connie (Terry) Duncan, Lisa (Rick) Sexton, and Pam Yaste; special aunts and a host of nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews who all held a special place in his life; by several cousins and special friends.

Visitation is from 6-8 pm on Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 8 pm with Pastor TJ Aytes and Pastor Wayne Morgan officiating. Burial will be at 1 pm on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at Butler Family Cemetery.

