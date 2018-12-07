Featured

THP identifies bicyclist killed Sunday Night

Thursday, the Tennessee Highway Patrol was able to release theidentity of a bicyclist killed in a traffic accident Sunday night outsideOliver Springs, as well as details of the tragic crash. THP said early Thursdaythat they had not released the name of the victim due to delays in locating andnotifying family members, but later in the day, identified the man who waskilled as 72-year-old Homer A. McElroy, Jr. of Oliver Springs.



The THP report states that 44-year-old Scott Stockton of Oliver Springs had been traveling east on Mahoney Road near its intersection withPappy Lane at around 6:30 pm Sunday in a 2004 Toyota Camry. McElroy was riding his bicycle west on Mahoney, and according to the report, was “traveling near the center portion of the roadway” when he was hit by Stockton’s car.



McElroy was wearing a helmet but died at the scene. Stockton, who was wearing his belt, was not injured. Blood tests have been requested as is standard procedure in a fatal Tennessee traffic accident, but the report indicates that drugs and alcohol are not believed to have been factors in Sunday’s crash. No citations or charges were issued.

