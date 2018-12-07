National News

Auto Makers Eliminating sedans in favor of the SUV

The rubber no longer meets the road for these family models.

The sedan has seen better days. Once a staple for middle-class American families, the style has fallen out of favor as SUVs and higher-riding crossovers continue to make gains. The trend hit a tipping point this year, with automakers announcing the end of production for many well-known models. Last week, General Motors became the latest, saying it would discontinue six sedans for the American market as part of a major cost-cutting move that includes slashing its headcount by 15 percent. Below, some of the models heading to the scrapheap.

Sales trends for the first 10 months, according to Automotive News, are in parentheses.

Buick LaCrosse

The midsize sedan arrived in 2005 with a campaign that debuted on Thanksgiving Day targeting baby boomers with Aerosmith’s “Dream On.” This year’s sales are more like a nightmare. (-16 percent, 24,260 vehicles)

Cadillac CT6

The car debuted at the 2015 New York Auto Show after GM teased it in an ad during the Oscars that marked the debut of the “Dare Greatly” campaign from Publicis. This year, Caddy announced it was moving its headquarters back to Detroit from New York, while CT6 sales headed south. CT6, we hardly knew ye. (-10 percent, 8,043 vehicles)The car debuted at the 2015 New York Auto Show after GM teased it in an ad during the Oscars that marked the debut of the “Dare Greatly” campaign from Publicis.

Chevy Cruze

GM went after empty-nesters and young people with the Cruze. It debuted in the U.S. in 2010, replacing the Chevy Cobalt, and was first backed by an ad campaign created by Goodby, Silverstein & Partners that used Tim Allen as a narrator and targeted the Toyota Corolla. Ad Age dubbed it “GM’S hottest-selling car brand” in 2011. (-22 percent, 124,536 vehicles)

Chevy Impala

Named after medium-sized African antelopes, the Impala debuted back in 1958 as a premium version of the Chevy Bel Air. The sedan went on to appear in movies including “Saturday Night Fever,” and the 1989 Batmobile was based on one, according to the Detroit Free Press. (-16 percent, 48,832 vehicles)

Ford Focus

The sedan hit North America in 1999, using what Ford called its “mass customization” approach, Automotive News reported at the time. That meant buyers could choose from a range of options, including a “pet package” that came with a leash and water dish. But it didn’t survive Ford’s sedan purge. (-21 percent, 105,203 vehicles)

Ford Taurus

Born in 1985, the Taurus became America’s best-selling car in 1992, and held that title for five consecutive years. The model made its way into the “X Files” as part of the automaker’s product placement deal with the Fox show. Mulder and Scully drove a blue one in the pilot episode. (-15 percent, 391,420 vehicles)

