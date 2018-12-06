BBBTV12

Donald Earnest Tate, Harriman

Donald Earnest Tate, age 64, of Harriman passed away Monday, December 3, 2018 at his home. He was born February 18, 1954 in Kingston and has been a lifelong resident of Roane County. Donning worked many years at the Oak Ridge golf club he was loved by everyone he knew him and had a wonderful smile. Preceded in death by his parents Charlie and Rose Anne Limberg Tate; sister, Nellie Manis; Half-brothers and sisters, Bill Tate, Bill, Joe, Robert and Paul Brown, Lucy Luttrell, Nina Ball, Hazel Crowe & Elizabeth Johnson.

SURVIVORS

Brothers & Sisters-in-law
Roy and Alice Tate of Kingston
Jack and Shirley Tate of Kingston
Albert and Linda Tate of Loudon

Sister
Ruth Shubert of Loudon

Brother-in-law
Joseph Manis of Harriman

Several nieces and nephews, extended family members and friends

Former wife, Brenda Rogers Adkins of Lenoir City

A private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all arrangements.

