Community

UPDATE: William Beck Located in Crossville, TN

Posted on by in Community, Featured, News with

UPDATE 4:02 PM: Lawrence County Sheriff, John Myers, confirms that William Beck was FOUND in Crossville, TN this morning after he was involved in a vehicle crash. Mr. Beck was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

SILVER ALERT CANCELED

PREVIOUS STORY

William Beck was last seen here in East Tennessee at a gas station in Spring City. Any information you are asked to call the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department at 931-762-3626 or simply call 9-1-1.

SILVER ALERT: The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department needs YOUR HELP in locating 86-year-old William Beck who has been missing since Tuesday evening.

LAWRENCEBERG, TN- A silver alert has been issued for a man with dementia who was last seen Tuesday afternoon.

86-year-old William Beck left his home yesterday around 5:30 pm to attend a funeral.

Police say he was supposed to attend the funeral, get some food and come straight home.

Beck suffers from dementia and an unknown heart condition.

Authorities say he has been entered into the NCIC as a missing person.

Beck drives a 2006 green GMC Sierra, with Tennessee tag 950YZW

He has grey hair and blue eyes and is 5’11” tall.

Beck was last seen leaving Neal Funeral Home in Lawrence County.

If you have any information on William Beck’s whereabouts, please contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department at (931)762-3626.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged Lawrence County, Missing Person, Silver Alert, William Beck