UPDATE: Pedestrian Struck by Train still has few answers

Harriman Police along with Norfolk Southern Railroad officials are still investigating the accident where a man was struck by a train Friday afternoon.

According to a statement sent out by the Harriman Police Department, on Friday at approximately 3:02 p.m., Harriman police responded to a call that a pedestrian had been struck by a train near the railroad crossing at Webster Pike.

When officers and first responders arrived at the scene of the incident, they found a deceased male just off the tracks near the railroad trestle. The identity of the man was not released by the police, but a Facebook post described the man as a white male in his mid-40’s named Tommy Northern. Just why he was on the tracks and what condition he was in at the time was not released as well, police say, and the investigation is still ongoing. We may have confirmation on the name and what may have led to his death sometime Monday.

