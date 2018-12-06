Community

Joyaires to perform for Praise 96.3FM Christmas Event

Praise 96.3 Christmas Event! Thursday, December 13, 2018, 10:00 AM. North Knoxville Baptist Church, 217 W Oldham Ave, Knoxville, TN. Donuts and Coffee at 9:30 AM. Music from JP Miller, Eternal Vision, and The Joyaires. Lunch from Tony Gore’s Smoky Mountain BBQ plus a contest for the best dessert and finger food! Bring a dish or two and win BIG prizes! Call 865.577.4885 for reservations. It’s only $3 to come but you need to call! Groups welcome! Big Silent Auction for Christmas Shopping too! Everyone is welcome!!!

