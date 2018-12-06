BBBTV12

Joyaires to perform for Praise 96.3FM Christmas Event

Praise 96.3 Christmas Event! Thursday, December 13, 2018, 10:00 AM. North Knoxville Baptist Church, 217 W Oldham Ave, Knoxville, TN.  Donuts and Coffee at 9:30 AM.  Music from JP Miller, Eternal Vision, and The Joyaires.  Lunch from Tony Gore’s Smoky Mountain BBQ plus a contest for the best dessert and finger food!  Bring a dish or two and win BIG prizes!  Call 865.577.4885 for reservations.  It’s only $3 to come but you need to call!  Groups welcome!  Big Silent Auction for Christmas Shopping too!  Everyone is welcome!!!

