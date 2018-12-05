Obituaries

David Wayne Shillings, Harriman

Mr. David Wayne Shillings, age 73 of Harriman, passed away on Friday, November 30th, 2018. He was born on August 21st, 1945. David loved to hunt, trout fish, and to watch tv westerns. He loved his grandchildren dearly. He is preceded in death by his wife: Linda Pat Shillings; Parents: Tommy and Edith Shillings; and his brother: Don Shillings.

He is survived by:

Daughter: Tammy Cook of Harriman, TN

Sons: Randal Shillings of Harriman, TN

Tim Shillings of Cookeville, TN

Grandchildren: Brandy Dyess, Brian Dyess, Amber Shillings, J.D. Worthington, Lacey York, Josh Plemmons, Thomas Shillings, Quinton Miller, Sophia Boliver, and Ezra Boliver.

Several Great Grandchildren

Sister: Sue Holinshed of Georgia

Brother: Bud Shillings of Missouri

And several nieces, nephews, and other friends and family.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 6th, 2018 in the chapel of Evans Mortuary from 1:00-2:00pm. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Elverton Cemetery in Harriman with Rev. Roger Buck officiating and full military honors by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard and the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. David Wayne Shillings.

