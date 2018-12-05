Featured

Truck Wreck on I-40 East in Roane County ties up traffic for hours

Interstate 40 Eastbound around the 343 mile marker was down to one lane from around 8:30 AM yesterday till well into the afternoon for cleanup and offloading of an overturned tractor-trailer. The big rig overturned and rested on the emergency lane or shoulder on the interstate. Crews from the Peggy Ann Wrecker and Repair Service had to offload the trailer onto another truck before they could upright the big rig and get it down the mountain. The exact cause of the crash is being investigated by the THP the driver was not seriously injured in the wreck.

