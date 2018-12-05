Featured

Fire at Harriman Apartments injures one

Posted on by in Featured, News with

According to Harriman Fire Chief Brad Daniels an apartment fire Monday afternoon at The River Park Apartments on Sewanee Street in downtown Harriman resulted in one man being flown to UT Medical Center by life star following the fire in the upstairs apartment where several others had to be rescued. The call came in just before 3pm and when Harriman fire got on the scene, they saw smoke coming from an upstairs apartment window and started the attack. Harriman police rushed into clear the building along with fire officials, according to chief Daniels, and were able to pull the injured man from the apartments, and others who were inside. According to Daniels no other injuries were noted at the apartments. About 11 apartments are in the complex and power was cut off and several of the occupants had to find places to go to for the evening, however, Chief Daniels noted they may be able to go back to their apartments later that evening if all goes as planned. The damage was noted in the bedroom of the apartment where the fire started, and a couple of the other apartments received smoke and water damage. Chief Daniels wants to thank those who helped in the fire as it could have been worse, he says, thanks to Kingston and Rockwood fire departments, Roane County rescue squad, Roane County Sheriff’s department officers, and the Harriman Utility Board for their quick response to the scene as well. The cause of the fire remains under investigation with The State Fire Marshalls office and the Harriman Fire Department.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

