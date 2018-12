Community

Road Committee Meeting Scheduled

Community, Featured

The Road Committee will meet on Friday, December 14th, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the Roane County Highway Department in Midtown (3072 Roane State Highway).

Proposed Agenda

Call to Order/Roll Call

Election of Officers

Approval Previous Minutes

Public Comments

Other Business

Superintendent’s Report

Adjournment

The meeting is open to the public.

