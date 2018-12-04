Obituaries

Avery Dwight Brock, Clinton

Avery Dwight Brock, age 62 of Clinton, passed away on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He was born on April 7, 1956 to Avey and Ola Sanders Brock in Norris. He was a member of Glory Way Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his father, Avey Brock; daughter, April Brock; brothers, Danny Brock, Donnell Brock, James Brock.

He is survived by: wife, Lisa Brock; mother, Ola Brock; step son, Jacob Webster, Adam Berrier; daughters, Savannah Lindsay and husband Jerry, Dana Harding and husband Eric; step-daughter, Leslie Webster; brothers, Ronnie Brock, Jeffrey Brock; sister, Lisa Griggs and husband Jeff; grandchildren, Addisyn Lindsay, Kimberley Harding, Jakob Harding; step-grandchildren, Mia Ellis, Joslynn Berrier, Charlotte Berrier.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Monday, December 3, 2018 from 5-7pm with the funeral service to follow at 7pm with the Rev. Clayton Duncan officiating. Graveside service will be on Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at 11am at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens. www.holleygamble.com

