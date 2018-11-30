BBBTV12

Harriman Christmas Parade Rescheduled for 12/4/18

Due to the rainy weather on Thursday evening, the Harriman Christmas parade has now been rescheduled for next Tuesday, December 4 at 7 PM.  This year those who are participating need to be lining up around 6 o’clock at the Harriman high school gymnasium parking lot.  The city of Harriman council scheduled to meet Tuesday has been moved up 30 minutes to 5:30 at City Hall so the can be finished with the meeting before the parade begins.  Again, The Harriman Christmas parade has been rescheduled for next Tuesday, December 4 at 7 pm.

