Harriman Christmas Parade Rescheduled for 12/4/18

Due to the rainy weather on Thursday evening, the Harriman Christmas parade has now been rescheduled for next Tuesday, December 4 at 7 PM. This year those who are participating need to be lining up around 6 o’clock at the Harriman high school gymnasium parking lot. The city of Harriman council scheduled to meet Tuesday has been moved up 30 minutes to 5:30 at City Hall so the can be finished with the meeting before the parade begins. Again, The Harriman Christmas parade has been rescheduled for next Tuesday, December 4 at 7 pm.

