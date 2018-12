Featured

BREAKING NEWS: Pedestrian Struck by Train in Harriman

Posted on by in Featured, News with

BREAKING NEWS out of Harriman. A pedestrian has been struck by a train at Highway 27 and Webster Pike. Reports are the victim is deceased. We will get you more information when it becomes available. #BreakingNews #TrainstrikesPedestrian

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged breaking news, Pedestrian, Train, Victim