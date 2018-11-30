Obituaries

Andrew Hurst Walker, Harriman

Andrew Hurst Walker, age 49, went home to be with the Lord on November 29, 2018. He lived his life in Harriman, TN, and was a lifelong member of Harriman United Methodist Church where he was Sunday School Superintendent. Andrew is preceded in death by father, Joe H. Walker; mother-in-law and father-in-law, George and Yvonne Collins; and grandparents, D.A. and Dorothy Robinson, and Ben H. and Myrtle Walker.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Deborah Walker; his son and daughter-in-law, Taylor and Rachel Walker; his mother and step father, Barbara and Fred Miles; brother and sister-in-law, Josh and Dayna Walker (Matthew and Nathan); sister and brother-in-law, Veronica Suzanne and Chase Ray; two sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Nancy and John Park and Beverly Collins and John Collins; great-uncle, Lewis H. Spivey, and his best furry friend, Luca.

The family will receive friends on Monday, December 3, 2018, from 6 – 8 p.m. at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 5, 2018, 1 p.m., in Roane Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Roane County Animal Shelter, 296 Manufacturers Road, Rockwood, TN 37854, or Harriman United Methodist Church, Post Office Box 407, Harriman, TN 37748. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Walker Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

