Carl Stanley Johnson, age 78 of Powell

Carl Stanley Johnson, age 78 of Powell, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, November 29, 2018, surrounded by his family. Stanley was a lifetime member of Calvary Baptist Church in Heiskell. Stanley served in the US Army during Vietnam and retired from X10 after 33 years. He was a very generous person who loved bass fishing. He was a member of the Blue Ridge Bass Masters.

Preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Ruby Johnson; son, Pat Johnson; Son-in-law, John Mann; Brother Ronald Johnson; Sister, Nina Gault, and husband, who was like a brother, CH Gault; In-Laws, Mr. and Mrs. Bill French.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Rosa Lee French Johnson; daughter, Neita Johnson Mann; grandson, Chris Johnson and wife Allison; granddaughter, Kimberlin Mann; step-grandchildren, Angela Cross and husband Stephen and Dustin Mann; Great Grandchildren, Tatum and Maddux Johnson and Trey and Eli Cross; brother, Larry Johnson and wife Nancy; several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends Sunday, December 2, 2018, from 5-7 pm with services to follow at 7 pm at Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Kevin Ward and Rev. Larry Hewitt officiating. Family and friends will meet at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, Monday at 10 am and proceed to Sartin Cemetery for interment at 11 am and full military honors. In Stanley’s honor, donations can be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association; 912 Killian Hill Rd SW, Lilburn, GA 30047. www.holleygamble.com

