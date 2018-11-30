Community

City of Oak Ridge and ORPD taking Toys for Tots Donations

Posted on by in Community, Featured, News with

The City of Oak Ridge and the Oak Ridge Police Department are taking donations for the non-profit Toys for Tots Foundation this holiday season. All donated toys will be collected by volunteers and distributed to local families in need. Residents interested in participating in the program can drop off toy donations in the designated bins around town until Friday, December 14. We ask that all toy donations be new and unwrapped. Donations should also be appropriate for a child that falls into the newborn, infant/toddler, youth, or teen (up to 16) age range.

Donation bins are set up in the following locations in Oak Ridge:

Police and Main lobbies at the Oak Ridge Municipal Building, 200 S. Tulane Avenue

Central Services Complex lobby, 100 Woodbury Lane

A collection event will also be held on Saturday, December 8, from 3-9 p.m., near the entrances of T.J. Maxx and Dick’s Sporting Goods on South Illinois Avenue. Monetary donations will not be accepted at the collection event but can be made directly to the Toys for Tots organization online at www.toysfortots.org. Additional questions can be directed to the Oak Ridge Police Department at (865) 425-3504

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

