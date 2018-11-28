Obituaries

Mary Frances Cook “Fran” Bain, Harriman

Mrs. Mary Frances Cook “Fran” Bain, age 78, a resident of Harriman, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at her residence. She was born October 18, 1940 in Harriman, Tennessee. Mrs. Bain was a retired Floor Lady with Burlington Hosiery in Harriman and a former member of the Order of Eastern Star, Chapter # 21 in Harriman. Fran loved to quilt and sew. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Franklin Cook and Pauline Katherine Parks Cook; husband, Reece Lynn Bain, Sr.; and granddaughter, Chareece Wharton.

Survivors include:

Son & Daughter-in-law: Reece Lynn Bain, Jr. & Beverly Bain of Ft. Worth, TX

Daughter: Tracy Bain Kanipe of Harriman, TN

Sister: Cookie Ryans of Harriman, TN

Grandchildren: Lance Thornton of Charleston, WV

Alexander Thornton of Cabot, AR

Derek Bain of Ft. Worth, TX

Jerica Kanipe of Harriman, TN

Marika Kanipe of Harriman, TN

Great Granddaughter: Bella Wharton

And several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Sunday, December 2, 2018 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Will Gouge officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Emory Heights Cemetery in Harriman, Tennessee. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Mary Frances Cook “Fran” Bain.

