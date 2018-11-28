Obituaries
Bayless Lance Aslinger, Lake City
Bayless Lance Aslinger, age 38 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Monday, November 26, 2018 at his residence. He was born on July 11, 1980 in Oak Ridge, TN. Bayless was of the Baptist faithand loved watching tv, westerns, cartoons, drinking coffee and his family and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Bayless Aslinger, sister, Brenda Faye Aslinger, grandparents, Herman & Vivian Carroll and Calvin & Viola Elizabeth Aslinger.
Survivors:
Mother Carolyn Aslinger Lake City
Brother Christopher Aslinger Lake City
Sisters Viola & Tommy Phillips Lake City
Patricia & Roger Phillips Lake City
Nieces & Nephews Elizabeth & Joshua Seibers Lake City
Jeremy Phillips Lake City
Dylan Phillips Lake City
Andrew Phillips Lake City
Tommy Phillips Lake City
Great Niece Alexis Seibers Lake City
Great Nephews Aiden and Neyland Seibers Lake City
Visitation: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Friday, November 30,2018 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.
Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Friday, November 30, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Danny Orick officiating.
Family and friends will meet at 11:15 on Saturday, December 1, 2018 to go in funeral procession to the Indian Bluff Cemetery in Briceville, TN for a 12:00 Noon interment.
You may also view Bayless’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.