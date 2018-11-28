Featured

Santa’s Back in Town! Oak Ridge Santa Stop Opens Saturday

It’s getting closer to Christmas and that can only mean one thing, that Santa is on his way! Matter of fact, Santa will be at the Habitat for Humanity Store at 111 Robertsville Road in Oak Ridge beginning Saturday at 10am. Santa will be available for pictures every Saturday, 10am – 7pm, Sunday’s, 12pm – 5pm, Wednesday and Thursday, 4pm – 7pm and Friday’s 4pm – 6:30pm. Be sure to stop by the Oak Ridge Santa Stop and get your pictures made with Santa Claus himself. You can find out more information by going to Oak Ridge Santa Stop on Facebook.

