Gooch, Chinn re-elected as mayor, mayor pro tem (Oak Ridge Today)

(Story Courtesy of Oak Ridge Today – John Huotari) Mayor Warren Gooch and Mayor Pro Tem Rick Chinn were re-elected to two-year terms during a special City Council meeting on Tuesday.

In Oak Ridge, the seven-member City Council selects two of its members to serve as mayor and mayor pro tem after each municipal election every two years. The mayor pro tem serves in the mayor’s absence.

Gooch was the only candidate for mayor on Tuesday. Gooch was re-elected November 6, and he is serving his second four-year term as a City Council member and third two-year term as mayor.

Chinn was also re-elected to a second four-year term City Council on November 6, and he is serving his second two-year term as mayor pro tem.

Chinn was challenged for the mayor pro tem spot on Tuesday by City Council member Jim Dodson, who is halfway through his first four-year term.

But Chinn received five votes for mayor pro tem, and Dodson received two. Voting for Chinn were Chinn and Gooch, and Council members Kelly Callison, Derrick Hammond, and Chuck Hope. Voting for Dodson were Dodson and Council member Ellen Smith, who served one term as mayor pro tem before Chinn.

In Oak Ridge, the daily responsibilities of operating the city are delegated to a city manager, who is selected by Council. The mayor and mayor pro tem cast votes during City Council decisions, and the mayor—or mayor pro tem when the mayor is not available—leads City Council meetings, signs ordinances and resolutions, and serves as the ceremonial head of the city, among other dutie

