George Wayne Dennis, Cookeville

George Wayne Dennis, age 76 of Cookeville, passed away on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at Cookeville Regional Medical Center.

He was born on May 29, 1942 in Rockingham, North Carolina. George served in the Marine Corps for 4 years and later worked as a Master Electrician for Union 716 (Houston, Texas) and Union 429 (Nashville, Tennessee). George was loving, kind, and extremely generous; he would give his last dollar to someone in need. He worked with and built organizations (Pointman International Ministries) for Veterans in need while living in Rockingham, North Carolina. Everyone that knew him knew that he loved to go dancing, the Texas Two Step and the Shag being his absolute favorites.

His parents, William Hugh and Mary Dennis preceded him in death.

Survivors include his wife of 29 years, Lois Peck Dennis; step-children, Sharon Messer and Jimmy Lawson both of North Carolina; 4 brothers in North Carolina; grandchildren, Ashton Laney and Allie Hansen; 1 great-granddaughter, Penelope Hansen; his special longtime caregiver, RaeAnne Wilson.

Visitation will be from 11-1 pm on Thursday, November 29, 2018 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 1 pm with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery.

