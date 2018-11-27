News

TNECD LAUNCHES NEWLY REDESIGNED WEBSITE

Website redesign to enhance user experience and recruitment efforts

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development announced today the launch of its redesigned recruitment website, TNECD.com.

With the new design, TNECD.com will be better equipped to keep up with growing traffic to the website and provide a better user experience to site visitors. TNECD.com will feature many new functionalities that will help business prospects find reliable information quickly and efficiently. Seventy-four percent of corporate executives and site selectors find websites to the most valuable marketing tactic. With the redesign, TNECD.com will continue to be an important asset for the department and stakeholders.

“TNECD.com has been a major asset to our department. The website continues to be a benchmark for economic development websites across the globe, and since launching five years ago, annual traffic to TNECD.com has increased to more than 1 million sessions,” TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe said. “With this new redesign, our department will continue to maintain its competitive advantage online, and Tennessee will continue to excel in the economic development world.”

The redesigned TNECD.com represents input from corporate executives, Tennessee stakeholders and TNECD employees. The site is built on dynamic content that adapts to the user’s behavior and remembers the user’s preferences, creating a completely new experience for each visitor. For example, international users will be served translated content specific to their country, automotive prospects will see content relevant to their industry and users who select various industry advantages will view content based upon that selection.

The site also features a redesigned Select Tennessee Certified Sites directory tool as well as new interactive maps, an updated events calendar, search functionality and a handful of various other new functionality.

To learn more about TNECD and to visit the new website, click here.

About the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development’s mission is to develop strategies that help make Tennessee the No. 1 location in the Southeast for high quality jobs. To grow and strengthen Tennessee, the department seeks to attract new corporate investment to the state and works with Tennessee companies to facilitate expansion and economic growth. Find us on the web: TNECD.com. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @tnecd. Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/tnecd.

