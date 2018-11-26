Obituaries

Sounal Gail Berry, Clinton

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Sounal Gail Berry, better known as Gail, age 61 of Clinton, TN passed away on Thursday, November 22, 2018 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. Gail enjoys spending time with her grandchildren and volunteering at the Senior Center in Clinton, TN. She loved to do crafts, grow flowers, and have a yard sale.

Gail is preceded in death by her father, Leon Poore; husband, William David Berry; and sister, Donna Grace Poore.

Gail is survived by her mother, Louise Bazel of Clinton, TN; son, William David Berry II of Clinton, TN; daughter, Gabrielle Sounal Land and husband, Chris of Clinton, TN; brothers, Leon Poore Jr and wife Gloria of Knoxville, TN, and Robert Poore of Knoxville, TN; sister, Linda Wills of Clinton, TN; grandchildren, Xan Ridenour, Dalton Land, and Teiarrah Land; and a host of other relatives, friends, nieces, nephews; Special Aunt Joyce Carroll, and cousin, Tina Momin.

Gail’s family will receive her friends from 6:00pm – 8:00pm on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 with her funeral service to follow at 8:00pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with Rev. Josh Hawkins officiating. Gail’s interment will be at 2:00pm on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at the Circle Cemetery in Briceville, TN. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

