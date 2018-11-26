Obituaries

Edward Ray Watson, Rockwood

Mr. Edward Ray Watson,age 89 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Monday, November 19, 2018 at SHC of Rockwood. Mr. Watson was a member of First Baptist Church, Rockwood, member of Lion’s Club of Rockwood and an avid bowler and fisherman. He retired from Burlington Industries in the maintenance department. He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy Oliver and Sarepta Amanda Spurling Watson; sister, Mildred Kindrick.

Survivors include:

Wife: Virgie Watson of Rockwood, TN

Son: David Watson (Sue) of Crossville, TN

Grandchildren: Sorepta, Adam, Abigail, Ceilidh, Zach, & Elijah Watson

Amanda Jeffers; & Kyle & Austin Owen

Great

Grandchildren: Dakota, Phenix, Levi Cote; Quiton & Liam Watson;

Raelynn & Eleanor Jeffers

Sisters-in-law: Dorothy Stout, Nellie Russell both of Rockwood, TN

Numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces & great nephews

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at Evans Mortuary from 5:00-7:00pm. The Funeral Service will follow at 7:00pm with Rev. Marty Shadoan officiating. Interment and Burial will be Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at Oak Grove Cemetery at 11:00am. Evans Mortuary is serving the family Mr. Edward Ray Watson.

