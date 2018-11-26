Obituaries

Jerome Michael Bragg, Oak Ridge

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Jerome Michael Bragg, age 45, of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, November 23, 2018 at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. Jerome was born Chicago, Illinois on February 24, 1973 to Arthur Bragg and Ida Irene Chamblee. Jerome was a member of the Church of Nazarene. Jerome had a passion for coaching football, studying medieval history, watching his great niece play basketball, and his youth ministry. Jerome is preceded in death by his mother, Ida Bragg, and brothers: Bobby and Buck Ward.

Survivors:

Father Arthur Bragg of Oak Ridge

Brothers Billy Ward and Lisa of Aurora, IL

Arthur Bragg and Tracy of Libertyville, IL

David Bragg and James Hayden of Chapel Hill, NC

Sisters Deborah Sentelle of Clinton

Brenda and John Price of Wooddale, IL

Nephews Matthew Ward and wife Ashlee and son Miles of College Station

Johnny and wife Lisa Clark and children Hanna and Johnny Clark of Knoxville

Anthony and wife Elizabeth Giron and children Benjamin, Maya, and Daniel of Chicago, IL

Sam Scheer of Dubuque, IA

Jordan Bragg of Dubuque, IA

Joshua, Jeremy and Wyatt Bragg of Libertyville, IL

Christian Long and Braeden Long of Libertyville, IL

Nieces Cassandra and Tony Griffin and daughter Ava of Clinton

Alexandra and Chris Heiser and son Dalton of San Antonio, TX

Samara Giron and daughters Isabella and Olivia of Hainesville, IL

Nicole and Daniel Lawrence and son Dominik of Aurora, IL

Julia and Emily Long of Libertyville, IL

Visitation: 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, November 27, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Interment: To follow funeral service at the Mountain View Cemetery in Lake City, Tennessee.

You may also view Jerome’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

