Franklin “Lee” Bean, LaFollette

Franklin “Lee” Bean, age 83 of LaFollette passed away Friday, November 23, 2018 at Methodist Medical Center.

Franklin was a self-employed contractor for over 60 years. His hobbies were fishing and skiing on Norris Lake with family and friends. His greatest hobby was work.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Roxie Day Bean; brothers Earl and H.V. Bean; sister, Iva Bean Scarbrough; son, Franklin Bean, II.

Franklin is survived by his wife of 48 years, Wanda Russell; children, Tim and Stephanie Bean, Danny Bean, Cindy and Kimble Davis, Rhonda and William Armes, Rodney and Misty Bean, Daniel and Rachal Bean, 15 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren; brothers, Virgil Bean, Jr. of Michigan, Ansil Kenneth Bean of Clinton; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 27, 2018 from 5-7 pm in the Clinton Chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with funeral service to follow at 7 pm. Family and friends will meet Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at the funeral home and proceed to Anderson Memorial Gardens for a graveside service at 11 am. www.holleygamble.com

